Lincoln man sentenced to 54 months in prison on child pornography charges

A Lincoln man will spend the next 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

In a news release Monday, the RCMP says 53-year-old Robert Allan Love was charged in June with possessing child pornography and making available child pornography following an investigation triggered back in July of 2019.

Officers seized several electronic devices during a search of Love's home back in January.

In addition to time behind bars, Love has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and has been ordered to provide a sample of DNA.

Upon his release, Love is required to follow several conditions, including not being around children.

