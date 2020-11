The Listuguj First Nation has re-elected Darcy Gray as Chief.

The First Nation in Quebec held its elections over the weekend.

Chad Gideon will serve as Chief Councillor, having received the most votes of the councillor candidates.

Joining Gideon as councillors are Wendell Metallic, Dr. Cathy Martin, Annette Barnaby, George Martin Gordon Jr. Isaac, Sheila Swasson, Sky Metallic, Ali Barnaby, Alexander Morrison, Kevin Bethot, and Brian Jr. Caplin.