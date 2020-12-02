Listuguj entrepreneur recognized as one of the most powerful women in Canada for a second time

A Listuguj entrepreneur has been recognized as one of the most powerful women in the country for a second consecutive year.

Victoria LaBillois is among 106 outstanding women from across Canada to be recognized by Women's Executive Network and KPMG for advocating for workplace diversity and inspiring future leaders.

LaBillois, who was recognized in the Skilled Trades category, is the owner and president of Wejipeg Excavation Inc., and co-owner and president of Wejuseg Construction Inc.

She says she's proud to accept the award in full recognition of the women who have "worked tirelessly to create this space".

LaBillois hopes she's able to do the same for emerging Indigenous women leaders.



