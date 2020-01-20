Listuguj First Nation Chief stepping down following threats of violence

The Chief of the Listuguj First Nation says he's stepping down.

In a media release Darcy Gray says he'll remain chief of the First Nation for the next few weeks and that he will not be offering in the next election.

Gray says he and his family have received several threats of violence.

Gray says a culture of lateral violence in the community has been on-going and increasing since his first term as Chief.

The Listuguj First Nation is located in Quebec, just across the Restigouche River from Campbellton.