Listuguj First Nation postpones spring election

Residents of the Listiguj First Nation in Quebec will have to wait to elect their chief and councillors.

Elections were to take place in the spring, however have been postponed due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Outgoing chief Darcy Gray says there were concerns over people gathering.

Gray says incumbents will stay on for the time being and that the band is working with officials to determine the best way to proceed with a vote.

We've reached out to the Pabineau First Nation to find out if their elections are still a go.

(with files from the Tribune)