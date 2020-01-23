Little opposition so far for planned wind farm in Pokeshaw-Black Rock

A planned wind farm for the Pokeshaw-Black Rock Local Service District appears to be garnering some public support.

Ontario-based Potentia Renewables plans to build five wind turbines in that area.

Approximately 100 people attended an information session on the matter earlier this week.

ICI Radio-Canada reports most local residents are supportive of the initiative, but other are concerned about the impact the turbines could have on the environment and property values.

The result in approximately $75,000 a year in revenues for the community as well as landowner royalties.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)