Lobster season delayed in two southern NB areas

Federal fishery officials have accepted a request for a one-month delay to the lobster fishery in two areas off southern New Brunswick.



The request from Fundy North Fishermen's Association will see the fishery's start moved from March 31st to April 30th.



The association represents fishermen from St. Martins to St. Stephen including the communities of Deer Island and Campobello Island.



Annie Chiasson, the assistant director of the Maritime Fishermen's Union, tells CBC they are considering all options for other regional fisheries in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.