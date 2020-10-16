Local government elections set for May 10, 2021

New Brunswickers will head to the polls to elect local council, regional health authority and district education council representatives on May 10, 2021.

Elections NB says the votes were originally scheduled for May 2020, but were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep voters safe need to be in place next year, and lessons learned from September's provincial election will be used to modify the processes.

Extra time is also needed to train workers on new technology being rolled out for the election that will further modernize voting procedures in New Brunswick.

Candidates seeking election or re-election can begin campaigning in March.