Local governments, service districts to get $6.3M in extra property tax revenue

With the elimination of the Permanent Assessment Gap (P-gap), local governments and service districts will receive more than $6.3 million in additional property tax revenue this year.

Government says changes to the Assessment Act, that took effect January 1st, will eliminate nearly all P-gap exemptions by 2025, for a total of $8.3 million when fully implemented.

In July, $5.3 million will go to local governments, while local service districts will receive around $1 million.

The Department of Environment and Local Government says the P-gap was introduced in 2013, and since then, 100,287 homeowners with a P-gap exemption have not been paying property taxes in the true market value of their homes.