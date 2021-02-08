Local restaurants see increase in traffic due to NB's 'Steady 10' rule
More people have been visiting local restaurants since the province made changes to its recovery restrictions.
The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce tells the Northern Light that restaurants have been seeing a slight increase in sales since the province implemented its new 'Steady 10' rule.
Since the province declared a State of Emergency nearly a year ago, General Director Julie Pinette says local restaurants have been innovative in an effort to stay open.
Pinette says she hasn't heard of any closing permanently.