Local volunteers played role in NB's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Members of the Bathurst Rotary Club played a part in New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Several local Rotarians spend around 50 hours acting as designated vaccine receivers at nine Chaleur Region seniors residences.

The volunteers kept a watchful eye on on coolers containing the vaccines until health professions could give the shots.

Bathurst Extra-Mural manager Marc Armstrong tells the Northern Light the volunteers took their jobs seriously and meant staff didn't need to be taken away from patient care.

Armstrong says without the volunteers, residents may have had to wait longer to be vaccinated.

(with files from the Northern Light)

