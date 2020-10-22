Lockdowns as police in Fredericton deal with person barricaded in home
Police in Fredericton say two universities and a local school are in lockdown as they deal with a person barricaded in a residence near the area.
Police say the person is inside a home in the area of Montgomery Street and College Hill Road near the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University.
Montgomery Street School is also under lockdown.
Police say a number of streets in the area have also been blocked.
In a tweet, police are asking people in the area to stay in place.
No other details have been released.