Locked-Out New Brunswick Workers Picket Glencore's Quebec Operations

Dozens of locked-out Brunswick Smelter employees from New Brunswick are picketing Glencore facilities in the Montreal area with the support of Quebec workers.

A release says the 280 members of United Steelworkers Local 7085, who are employed at the smelter in Belledune, have been locked out since April 24.

USW Local 7085 President Bart Dempsey tells our newsroom the trip to Quebec is not only a protest, but a fact finding mission.

He says the workers at the facilities his members are picketing all have the concessions in their contracts with Glencore that the employer is trying to strip from the workers at Brunswick Smelter.

He added USW Locals at these facilities have donated approximately $50K towards Local 7085's fight, so this trip is also to say thank you to them for their solidarity and support.

United Steelworkers Local 7085 is also planning to picket Glencore's head offices in Ontario later this month.