Lockout at Red Pine Landfill comes to an end
A nearly six-month long lockout at the Red Pine Landfill in Allardville has come to an end.
Twenty-three workers have been locked out since February following nearly two years of negotiations.
The Chaleur Regional Service Commission's Jocelyne Hachey says a new collective agreement was reached with members of CUPE Local 4193 earlier this week.
The workers had been without a contract since December of 2018.
The employees are slated to return to work on August 4th.