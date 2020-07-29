Lockout at Red Pine Landfill comes to an end

A nearly six-month long lockout at the Red Pine Landfill in Allardville has come to an end.

Twenty-three workers have been locked out since February following nearly two years of negotiations.

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission's Jocelyne Hachey says a new collective agreement was reached with members of CUPE Local 4193 earlier this week.

The workers had been without a contract since December of 2018.

The employees are slated to return to work on August 4th.