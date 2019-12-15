Long-term care assessments to be streamlined for seniors

The provincial government says it will make changes to the long-term care assessment process next year with the intent of streamlining it for seniors.

A release says a team of staff from both the Department of Health and the Department of Social Development, as well as from the regional health authorities, will transition the assessment process to the Department of Health for April 2020.

The intent is to improve co-ordination and address the pressure on provincial hospitals related to the number of their patients needing an alternative level of care, as these patients do not require the level of care provided in a hospital and can be more appropriately cared for in a nursing home, special care home or in their own home.

The province says the minister of Social Development will continue to be responsible for the licensing of nursing homes and the management of the department's nursing home services branch, and will work closely with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

