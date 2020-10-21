Long-time Bathurst volunteer recognized with city's highest honour

A long-time Bathurst volunteer has been given the City's highest honour.

86-year-old Ronald Melvin was named Freeman of the City of Bathurst back in December of 2019.

But, because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, his recognition was postponed until this week.

The city says Melvin has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life for Bathurst and its citizens by actively participating in several organizations since the early 1960s, including:

Bathurst Jaycee's,

Bathurst Minor Hockey,

Gloucester Kings Midget AAA,

NB Air Canada Midget AAA,

Bathurst Navy League,

Holy Family Church Council, Scout Chalet and Renovation Committee,

Bathurst Minor Baseball.

He also served in the Royal Canadian Airforce and is an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Herman J. Good VC Branch #18, having held several positions throughout his involvement.

Melvin says it's an honour to receive the distinction

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says Melvin exemplifies what it means to be a Freeman of the City.