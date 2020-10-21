iHeartRadio
Long-time Bathurst volunteer recognized with city's highest honour

A long-time Bathurst volunteer has been given the City's highest honour.

86-year-old Ronald Melvin was named Freeman of the City of Bathurst back in December of 2019.

But, because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, his recognition was postponed until this week.

The Saint John native has called Bathurst home for nearly six decades and has served many community organizations including:

  • Bathurst Jaycee's,
  • Bathurst Minor Hockey,
  • Gloucester Kings Midget AAA,
  • NB Air Canada Midget AAA,
  • Bathurst Navy League,
  • Holy Family Church Council, Scout Chalet and Renovation Committee,
  • Bathurst Minor Baseball. 

He also served in the Royal Canadian Airforce and is an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Herman J. Good VC Branch #18, having held several positions throughout his involvement.

Melvin says it's an honour to receive the distinction

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says Melvin exemplifies what it means to be a Freeman of the City.

