Loosening of Orange Level restrictions, one new COVID-19 case reported in N.B. Friday

Public Health announced some loosened Orange Level restrictions as well as one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

As of midnight, travel will be allowed between health zones and someone's "Steady 10" can be expanded to include people in other Orange Level zones.

Visits will be allowed in hospitals, with regional health authority guidance, and compassionate travel exemptions will be extended to those living outside the province to attend a funeral with Public Health guidelines in place.

Officials say these exemptions will include a mandatory five-day self-isolation and a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Public Health says the new case reported on Friday is a travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) involving an individual in their 20s who is self-isolating.

Nine recoveries were also reported and bring the number of active cases in the province to 41, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 5

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 34

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There is one person being treated for COVID-19 in ICU.

Overall, 1,428 infections have been reported in the province, with 26 deaths and 1,360 people who have recovered after testing positive

All health zones remain at the Orange Level, however it is anticipated that all zones could move to a new Yellow Level at 11:59 p.m. Sunday March 7th as long as the situation remains stable and there is a continued case decline.

Guidelines for the new Yellow Level are available online.

Government says a rapid-testing pilot project, to provide testing for asymptomatic people who regularly cross the border for work, will begin Friday in Hartland, and it is developing a plan to address travel restrictions for rotational workers.

More information on the expansion of rapid-testing at additional pharmacies and the plan for rotational workers will be released when it is available.