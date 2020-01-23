Losier pleased guilty in connection with the death of Candace Stevens

Wendy Gail Losier has pleaded guilty to a charge of being an accessory to manslaughter in connection with the death of 31-year old Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

The 42-year-old had initially been charged last October with being an accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains.

Police were called to a dirt road in Upper Derby on October 27, 2018 after the discovery of human remains, which were later determined to be those of Stevens.

The Fredericton Police Force says Losier entered the plea to the lesser charge, and causing an indignity to human remains, on Wednesday.

Police say she has admitted to helping the now-deceased 26-year old James Curtis, who was responsible for Stevens' murder.

Losier is scheduled to return to court in Fredericton on February 21st for sentencing.