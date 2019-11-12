Low-level flights planned at CFB Gagetown for much of November
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are warning residents near CFB Gagetown about a training exercise beginning later this week.
Low-level flying operations in support to Exercise COMMON GROUND II 2019 will be conducted from Thursday until November 26th.
CAF says cloud cover can increase the intensity of noise as sound waves can reflect off clouds.
They add that flights are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times.