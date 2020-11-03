MacKay says he won't run in next federal election after failed leadership bid

Former Justice Minister Peter MacKay says he won't be on the ballot in the next federal election.



Two months ago MacKay finished second to Erin O'Toole in the Conservative leadership contest and had been spending the fall pondering his political future.



He moved back to his hometown of New Glasgow, N.S. in September after five years in Toronto as a private-sector lawyer.



The Central Nova Conservative riding association was pushing him to run again for MP in the riding he represented for almost 20 years.



But MacKay says he has made the ``difficult'' decision not to resume his political career.



He and his wife, human-rights activist Nazanin Afshin-Jam, have three children: seven-year-old Kian, five-year-old Valentia and two-year-old Caledon.