Magnitude 2.1 earthquake recorded near St. Stephen

New Brunswick has recorded its fourth minor earthquake so far this month.

Earthquakes Canada says the magnitude 2.1 tremblor came at about 7:30 am Thursday morning near St. Stephen.

It followed quakes of similar magnitude earlier this month near Hampton and Sussex as well a 2.9 magnitude tremblor near Miramichi.

Earthquakes are not unusual in the province with 22 being recorded in a 30-day span in the spring of 2018, most of them felt near McAdam.