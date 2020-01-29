Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

It shook a vast area from Mexico to Florida and beyond Tuesday, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties or heavy damage.

The quake was centred 139 kilometres (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometres (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometres (6 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake was felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city. It also prompted some evacuations in South Florida.