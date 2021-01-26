Major renovations underway at Petit-Rocher Arena

A multi-million dollar upgrade is underway at the Petit-Rocher Arena.

The nearly $5 million project includes swapping compressors used for the rink's ice, larger updated locker rooms, wheelchair accessibility, and an updated entrance.

With several activities cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the village though it would be the perfect year to shut down the arena to complete the project.

Mayor Luc Desjardins tells the Northern Light that two-and-a-half of the projects four phases are expected to wrap up by the summer.

(with files from the Northern Light)