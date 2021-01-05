Man accused of killing woman in Grand Falls sent for second psych. assessment

A man charged in the death woman in Grand Falls last month has been ordered to undergo another psychiatric assessment.

31-year-old Jonathan Beck Fontaine faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Mindy Godin.

CBC reports Fontaine had been deemed fit to stand trial, however the second assessment aims to determine whether he was of sound mind at the time of the attack and whether he was criminally responsible.

Fontaine's next court appearance is scheduled for February 3rd.

(with files from CBC)