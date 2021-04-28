Man accused of second-degree murder in death of Tracadie woman back in court in September

Five days have been set aside for a preliminary inquiry for an Acadian Peninsula man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Tracadie woman.

54-year-old Daniel Jean was charged after the body of 49-year-old Monique Gallien was discovered next to a vehicle in Pont-Landry back in February.

Jean has been in custody since his arrest.

He's scheduled to return to court on September 13th.

(with files from the Northern Light)