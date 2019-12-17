Man and woman arrested in connection with separate drug seizures on Acadian Peninsula

Two people have been arrested following two separate drug seizures at an apartment complex on the Acadian Peninsula.

The RCMP says officers executed search warrants at two units in the same apartment building on 17th Street in Shippagan last Wednesday.

Police seized quantities of what's believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana from both apartments.

A 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are expected to appear in court on March 6th.

Both investigations are ongoing.