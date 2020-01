Two people are facing charges after police seized a quantity of drugs from a home in Miramichi last week.

The Miramichi Police Force says officers seized a large quantity of prescription pills, crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, a stun gun and pepper spray from a home on Farrer Crescent last Thursday.

A 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested.

Police say drug and weapons charges are pending.