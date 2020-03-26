Man arrested after search of Shippagan home

A man from Shippagan has been arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in the community on Wednesday.

A release says members of the Northeast District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on 1ere Rue on the afternoon of March 25.

RCMP say they seized what is believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and illegal tobacco.

Police say a 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and released.

He is scheduled to appear in Caraquet Provincial Court at a later date.