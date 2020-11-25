Man arrested after shots fired at police in Bronson Settlement

A 61-year-old man has been charged after a shot was fired toward police officers from inside a home in New Brunswick.



Police say they received a report on Sunday night of a person uttering threats at a home in Chipman but he had left the scene by the time officers arrived.



They say when officers went to a home in Bronson Settlement a short time later, a firearm was discharged toward police but no one was injured.



They say a man inside the home was arrested a short time afterward and has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent.