Man arrested after shots fired in Petitcodiac

Mounties are investigating after shots were fired in the Petitcodiac area.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of shots being fired near a home on Route 106 in Peticodiac on Monday.

Police say a 40-year-old man locked himself inside the home and refused to talk with officers when they arrived.

The road was closed to traffic while police tried to make contact with him.

The man eventually exited the home without incident and was arrested, while two other people exited the home.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4th.

Police continue to investigate.