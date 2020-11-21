Man arrested after stolen copper seizure in Moncton Friday

A 42-year-old Moncton man is facing possession of stolen property charges after a significant amount of stolen copper was recovered in Moncton.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Collishaw Street in the city around 4:30 a.m. Friday, noticed copper material in the vehicle and conducted a search.

RCMP say a variety of copper material was seized from the vehicle and the driver was arrested at the scene.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in February 2021.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.