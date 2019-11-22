Man arrested, charged in Moncton bank robberies

A 33-year-old Moncton man has been arrested and charged in connection with investigations into two recent bank robberies in Moncton.

Codiac Regional RCMP say the man was arrested early Thursday morning.

A release says Chad Adam Noël made a court appearance later that day and was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Police say the charges are connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the TD Bank on Regis Street on November 15, and an armed robbery at the CIBC branch on Mountain Road on November 19.

RCMP say Noël was remanded into custody pending another court appearance scheduled for November 22.