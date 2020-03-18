Man arrested, drugs and cashed seized in Rexton

Police say a 48-year-old man from Rexton has been arrested and drugs and cash were seized after a home was searched on Monday.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP along with the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit searched a home on Main Street in Rexton around 8:30 p.m. on March 16.

RCMP say what is believed to be methamphetamine and cash was seized during the search.

Police say the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

The investigation is ongoing.