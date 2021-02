New Brunswick RCMP say a man was arrested after the seizure of quantities of drugs at two locations in Tremblay, near Bathurst.



Search warrants were carried out at the unspecified locations on Friday.



Police say they seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis, along with drug paraphernalia, a firearm, ammunition and money.



A 51-year-old man from Tremblay was arrested at the scene and was later released pending a future court appearance.