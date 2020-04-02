Man arrested, drugs seized in St. Stephen

Police say a 38-year-old man from St. Stephen has been arrested following a theft investigation that also resulted in a drug seizure.

A release says officers received a report on January 16 of a stolen TV from a business on King Street.

Video surveillance at the store allowed police to identify a suspect.

The RCMP say they identified a man walking along King Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as being the suspect and arrested him.

A release states that during the search of the individual, police seized what is believed to be crystal meth, dilaudid, heroin, other prescription drugs and a cellphone.

Police say the man from St. Stephen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court a later date.

The Mounties anticipate he will face charges related to the incident of theft, as well as the drugs that were seized.