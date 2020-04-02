Man arrested, drugs seized in St. Stephen
Police say a 38-year-old man from St. Stephen has been arrested following a theft investigation that also resulted in a drug seizure.
A release says officers received a report on January 16 of a stolen TV from a business on King Street.
Video surveillance at the store allowed police to identify a suspect.
The RCMP say they identified a man walking along King Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as being the suspect and arrested him.
A release states that during the search of the individual, police seized what is believed to be crystal meth, dilaudid, heroin, other prescription drugs and a cellphone.
Police say the man from St. Stephen was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court a later date.
The Mounties anticipate he will face charges related to the incident of theft, as well as the drugs that were seized.