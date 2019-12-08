Man arrested following robberies and altercation with police

RCMP say a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents in Moncton area overnight between December 6 and 7.

A release says officers responded to two separate reports of robberies and a theft in the Mountain Road area of Moncton in a two hour span between 11:15 p.m. December 6 and 1:15 a.m. December 7.

Police say they also responded around 3:30 a.m. to a call outside a business on Mountain Road and located a vehicle parked there that matched the description of the one involved in the earlier incidents.

RCMP say when they tried to arrest the driver, he resisted and drove into several vehicles in the parking lot, including three police cruisers and drove the car toward officers.

A member of the RCMP discharged their firearm toward the suspect vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which drove off the road near the intersection of Horsman Road and Berry Mills Road and the driver was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of a minor gunshot wound.

RCMP say he was later released into police custody and no one else was seriously hurt.

A release says Joshua Thomas Rossiter was brought before a judge on December 7 via telephone and charged with prohibited driving.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon where he is expected to face additional charges in connection with the incidents.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the robberies and theft and an independent review will be conducted of police actions in response to the incident.