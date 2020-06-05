Man arrested, guns and drugs seized in Fairisle

RCMP say a man was arrested and guns and drugs were seized after a search warrant was executed in Fairisle last month.

Officers executed the search on May 22 around 8:00 p.m. on a home on Route 455.

Police say two rifles that were stored in an unsafe manner, 35 cannabis plants, drug paraphernalia and cash were seized in the search.

RCMP say a 41-year-old man from Fairisle was arrested near the residence while driving his vehicle.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the search was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation that began in March 2020.