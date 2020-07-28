Man arrested in Woodstock on drug charges

Woodstock Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested and is facing drug charges after an investigation.

A release states the investigation began on July 21 after police received a complaint of illicit drug possession.

Police say a 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as a result of the investigation.

The release states officers then executed a search warrant at a residence on Wentworth Street in Woodstock, but no further details were released.

Woodstock Police say the arrested male has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the sale and distribution of illegal drugs is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

