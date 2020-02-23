Man arrested, weapons seized in Woodstock

The Woodstock Police Force says a 53-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Woodstock early Saturday morning.

Officers were called at 12:23 a.m. to the residence on Broadway Street about a male with a weapon who was endangering public safety.

A release says members of the Woodstock Police Force, local RCMP and Fredericton Police Force Emergency Response Team contained the threat and the man was arrested.

Woodstock Police say a search warrant was later executed on the residence and weapons were seized.

The man was remanded into custody for a bail hearing this week.