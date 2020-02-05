Man charged after disturbance at St. Stephen apartment building

Police say a 31-year-old Black Bay man has been charged in connection to a disturbance at an apartment building in St. Stephen on Saturday.

Officers, along with the St. Stephen Fire Department, responded around 6:00 a.m. February 1 to a report of a disturbance on Schoodic Street after what is believed to be a flammable liquid was poured in the hallway of the building.

RCMP arrested Joseph Davidson Sheldon Mallaley in Schoodic Street and he was remanded into custody.

Police say the building was evacuated as a precaution and nobody there were no injuries.

Mallaley appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief causing actual danger to life.

RCMP say he has been sent for a 5-day psychological evaluation and is due to reappear in court on February 7.