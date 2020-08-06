Man charged after firearms incident and threats in Oromocto
The Oromocto RCMP has charged a 27-year-old man from Whites Cove after a firearms incident and threats in Oromocto.
Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. August 3 to a complaint of a man in a parking lot on Lewis Street pointing a long gun at several people and uttering threats.
The man fled in a truck when officers arrived and despite being followed by police for several kilometers, the suspect evaded police.
RCMP say their investigation revealed the suspect's identity and a 27-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Austin Road in Whites Cove later that evening.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on August 4 and five long guns, a pellet gun and ammunition were seized.
Police say Denver Tyson Black made a court appearance Tuesday and was charged with the following:
- uttering threats;
- pointing a firearm;
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
- failing to stop for police;
- unlawful possession of a firearm;
Block was remanded into custody and is due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.
RCMP say their investigation is continuing.