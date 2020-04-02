Man charged after fleeing police in Richibucto

The RCMP say a 29-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a series of incidents in the Richibucto area.

On March 27, police were told a red 2006 Doge Ram pickup with a plow attachment had been stolen from a residence in Bouctouche.

Two days later the truck was seen on Route 11 in Richibucto and was located by officers in a a gas station parking lot on Rue Principale in Saint-Louis-De-Kent.

A release says when officers arrived the snowplow had been removed from the Dodge and was attached to a black Chevrolet pickup.

RCMP say when members approached the vehicles, the Dodge fled, striking a parked police vehicle.

No one was injured and police say the man and woman in the Chevrolet were arrested at the scene.

Police say they received report early on March 30 that a vehicle matching the description of the Dodge was seen on Route 11 near Miramichi and after several attempts to stop the vehicle, including deploying a spike belt twice, RCMP say the vehicle was stopped near Richibucto.

The release states a woman was arrested and a man fled the scene, but was apprehended with the assistance of the RCMPs Police Dog Services before being taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Tyler Husk of Moncton appeared in court on March 30 via tele-remand and was charged with assault on a peace officer with a weapon and possession of property for the purpose of trafficking.

He was remanded into custody and is due in court on Monday.

The woman in the Dodge and the man and woman in the Chevrolet who were arrested were all released from custody pending court appearances.