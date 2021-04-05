Man charged after mischief incident in St. George

Police say a 41-year old St. George man is facing weapons charges following a mischief incident in the community on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. March 30th to a report of a van with four flat tires blocking L'Etete Road, and learned the man responsible was armed at a nearby residence.

RCMP say a perimeter was established and the man exited the home and surrendered without incident about 45 minutes later and two firearms were seized.

Police say Henry Sargefield appeared in court Thursday and was charged with six offences including two counts each of uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

Sargefield was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on April 6th.