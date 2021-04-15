Man charged, firearms and stolen items recovered near Sunny Corner last week

A 40-year old man from Metepenagiag First Nation is facing two charges after three homes were searched near Sunny Corner last week.

Officers searched a home on Micmac Road and on Mountain Road in Metepenagiag First Nation, and a home on Route 420 in Cassilis on April 5th, and recovered eight firearms and stolen property, including a Honda generator and two televisions.

Several pairs of snowshoes, lawn-care equipment, fishing rods and various camping-related items were also recovered.

Police say Matthew Augustine was arrested and is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Augustine was remanded into custody and is due to return to court at a later date.

If any of the recovered items pictured belong to you, please contact the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-836-6000.