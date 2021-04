A man charged in the death of a woman from Pont-Landry has been found fit to stand trial.

54-year-old Daniel Jean was charged with second-degree murder last month after the the body 49-year-old Monique Gallien was discovered next to a vehicle in Pont-Landry in February.

An autopsy determined her death to be a homicide.

Jean's next court appearance is scheduled for April 27th.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)