Man charged in connection with shooting on Listuguj First Nation

A man has been charged in the deaths of two people found inside a home near the New Brunswick-Quebec border.



Quebec provincial police say 28-year-old Brandon Metallic faces two counts of second-degree murder following an investigation at the Listuguj First Nation, which is close to Campbellton, New Brunswick.



Quebec's police watchdog agency says officers from the Listuguj Police Department heard gunfire Saturday morning when officers arrived at a home on Riverside Drive.



A man inside the home later surrendered to police, and a badly wounded man and girl were found inside, they both died in hospital.