Man charged in death of Acadian Peninsula woman

A 54-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in the Tracadie area in New Brunswick last month.



The RCMP say the body of 49-year-old Monique Gallien was found next to a vehicle on the road in Pont-Landry on February 24th.

An autopsy determined the woman from the Tracadie area died as the result of a homicide.

Police say Daniel Jean of Pont-Landry was ordered to undergo a five-day fitness-for-trial evaluation following an appearance in Tracadie Provincial Court Monday.

