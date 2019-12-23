Man charged in mother's killing given time to apply for Legal Aid

A pretrial conference for a man accused of killing his mother back in May has been adjourned.

42-year-old Charles Alex Maltais, of no fixed address, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in the death of 71-year-old Lucile Maltais of Val-d'Amour.

Maltais was given extra time to apply for Legal Aid last Friday.

The pretrial conference will now take place on January 24th while two weeks have been set aside for a voir dire on February 24th.

