Man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Bronson Settlement

A 61-year old Bronson Settlement man is facing eight additional charges, including attempted murder of police officers, in connection with an incident in the community in November.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. November 22nd to a report of an armed individual uttering threats at a home on Main Street in Chipman but the individual left the scene before police arrived.

The RCMP say officers went to a home in Bronson Settlement a short time later and a weapon was discharged toward them from inside but no one was injured.

Police say Keith Day was arrested and remanded into custody, appeared in court the next day and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

On Monday, Day was charged with eight additional offences relating to the incident, including attempted murder of police officers and uttering threats, as well as four offences related to an incident in November 2019.

He remains in custody and is due in court in January.