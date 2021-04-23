Man charged with child luring in Oromocto incidents

Police say a 35-year old Hoyt man is facing child luring charges in connection to two reports of sexual assaults against minors in Oromocto in January.

A release says two teenaged girls were lured to meet a man they had talked to on Snapchat on January 21st.

Daniel Leigh Hewitt appeared in court Thursday and was charged with two counts each of child luring, sexual assault and sexual touching.

He was remanded pending a court appearance on Monday.

RCMP say Hewitt used the username "Standy506" and display name "DL" on Snapchat, and believe he may have also used other social media platforms to talk to other individuals.

Anyone who interacted with Daniel Leigh Hewitt on social media, or has information related to the investigation, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.